13:37 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20 Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20 Two radio presenters in isolation after contact with virus carrier Radio presenters Avri Gilad and Tali Metz have gone into quarantine. Nine days ago, the two interviewed a person who was subsequently diagnosed with Covid-19, and although the two presenters have not yet themselves been tested and are not showing any symptoms, they have gone into precautionary isolation. ► ◄ Last Briefs