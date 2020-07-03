Coronavirus testing reveals high no. of infections in haredi areas

A report from the Center for Data and Research (Military Intelligence) cited by Kan News shows that the rise in coronavirus infections in the last week in Jerusalem has been concentrated primarily in haredi neighborhoods.

Around 17% of tests conducted in Jerusalem in the last week yielded positive results.

In other parts of the city, only 5% of tests came out positive. 37% of those testing positive in Jerusalem are from haredi neighborhoods - which, perhaps not incidentally, closely corresponds to the percentage of haredim living in the city.