MK Barkat proposes law enabling MKs to forgo salaries

On Sunday, a draft law will be submitted to the ministerial legislative committee, proposed by MK Nir Barkat (Likud), that will permit MKs to forgo part of or their entire salary.

"As mayor of Jerusalem for a decade, I earned a salary of one shekel a year," Barkat wrote. "We should be enabling MKs, too, to become public examples of correct behavior, especially in this complex period when every little helps when it comes to assisting those less fortunate."