Bnei Akiva pays tribute to Boaz Azulai

The Bnei Akiva movement has paid tribute to Boaz Azulai, the 15-year-old boy who drowned yesterday in a well near his home in Kedumim. Boaz was an active member of Kedumim's branch of Bnei Akiva.

"Boaz was a good friend who always made a good atmosphere around him - he was always giving, doing whatever was needed. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and his community in Kedumim. We are also praying for the quick recovery of his two friends who were out hiking with him."