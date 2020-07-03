Kedumim council head pays tribute to Boaz Azulai

Head of the Kedumim Regional Council Hananel Dorani paid tribute to Boaz Azulai, the 15-year-old boy who drowned in a well near Kedumim yesterday.

"This is a very hard day for the Kedumim family," Dorani said. "A terrible tragedy has befallen us. In the name of the council and myself, I send my condolences to the precious Azulai family who lost their son Boaz, of blessed memory.

"Boaz was a precious soul, beloved by everyone. Today we are together with them in their mourning. And I send my best wishes for a quick recovery for the two injured boys - our hearts are with you. I wish Shabbat Shalom to all of Israel," he concluded.