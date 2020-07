12:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20 Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20 Musician Asher Suissa contracts coronavirus Musician Asher Suissa (Skazi) has been diagnosed with coronavirus. "I request of everyone who came into close contact with me in recent days to follow the [Health Ministry's] guidelines and go into quarantine," Suissa said. ► ◄ Last Briefs