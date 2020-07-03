Biden out-raises Trump for 2nd consecutive month

Democratic presumptive presidential contender Joe Biden has now out-raised US President Donald Trump for a second consecutive month, NBC News reports.

Biden's campaign announced this week that it raised $141 million in the last month and over $282 million in the second quarter of the year.

Also this week, Trump's campaign announced that it had raised $131 million in June and $266 million in the second quarter.

A statement from the Biden campaign said that their fundraising success "demonstrates a surge in grassroots energy to elect Joe Biden."