|
11:46
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20
Biden out-raises Trump for 2nd consecutive month
Democratic presumptive presidential contender Joe Biden has now out-raised US President Donald Trump for a second consecutive month, NBC News reports.
Biden's campaign announced this week that it raised $141 million in the last month and over $282 million in the second quarter of the year.
Also this week, Trump's campaign announced that it had raised $131 million in June and $266 million in the second quarter.
A statement from the Biden campaign said that their fundraising success "demonstrates a surge in grassroots energy to elect Joe Biden."
Last Briefs