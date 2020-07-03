US Housing Dept. to permit shelters to house people re: true gender

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced that it intends to overturn a measure enacted during the Obama administration, and permit federally funded homeless shelters to house people according to their true gender, NBC News reports.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson stated that, "This important update will empower shelter providers to set policies that align with their missions, like safeguarding victims of domestic violence or human trafficking," and that "mission-focused shelter operators play a vital and compassionate role in communities across America. The Federal Government should empower them."

LGBTQ groups have said they intend to sue when the final proposal is issued, probably within a few weeks