10:58
Reported
Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20
3 injured in road accident near Yoshivia in the Negev
A young woman in her twenties has been seriously injured in a road accident on Road 34 this morning. In addition, a man in his fifties was moderately injured and another man sustained light injuries.
The accident occurred near the entrance to Yoshivia, a small town in the Negev.
MDA paramedics treated the victims at the scene of the accident and transported them to Soroka hospital in Be'er Sheva.
