  Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20

3 injured in road accident near Yoshivia in the Negev

A young woman in her twenties has been seriously injured in a road accident on Road 34 this morning. In addition, a man in his fifties was moderately injured and another man sustained light injuries.

The accident occurred near the entrance to Yoshivia, a small town in the Negev.

MDA paramedics treated the victims at the scene of the accident and transported them to Soroka hospital in Be'er Sheva.

