MK Yaalon to PM: 'Resign! And let us fix all the damage you've done'

MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) has sharply criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, as the number of confirmed cases rises from day to day.

"The culture of lies has led to defeat after defeat - someone who deceives himself is bound to fall in the end," Yaalon wrote on Twitter. "Netanyahu - we saw you yesterday lying yet again. But you can't deceive this virus, nor can you deceive the empty refrigerators or the dwindling bank accounts."

Yaalon added, "And despite all this, all you're busy with is bolstering your dictatorship, by subjugating Gantz and Ashkenazi. You're busy with safeguarding the fruits of your corruption, and with trying to evade justice. All this, instead of dealing with the real challenges facing our country. Enough! Resign! And then we will fix all the damage you've done."