10:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20 Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20 French PM Edouard Philippe resigns French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has just resigned, and now a government reshuffle is expected. In recent weeks, many rumors had been swirling that French President Emmanuel Macron would seek a new prime minister in order to bolster his chances in upcoming local elections, after seeing his popularity fall. ► ◄ Last Briefs