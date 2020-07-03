|
10:32
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20
Kuwaiti newspaper claims Israel responsible for Natanz explosion
According to a report in Al-Jarida, a Kuwaiti publication, Israel was responsible for yesterday's explosion at an Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz where uranium is thought to be enriched.
The report adds that the explosion was caused by an "Israeli cyber attack" that targeted computers that control the pressure gauges inside gas containers. Tehran has allegedly lost 80% of the Uranium Hexafluoride gas it needs in order to enrich uranium.
Last Briefs