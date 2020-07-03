Haifa man arrested for attempted burglary

A Haifa resident in his forties has been arrested for attempted burglary at a Haifa bakery.

Police are requesting that the man be held until the conclusion of proceedings against him.

The man is accused of entering the bakery, on Allenby Street, and ordering the cashier to hand over the contents of the till, threatening him with a gun. The cashier refused to comply, instead grabbing a knife that he waved at the man, who then made his escape.