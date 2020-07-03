32-yr-old Petah Tikva resident arrested for dozens of thefts

A 32-year-old woman from Petah Tikva has been arrested on suspicion that she committed dozens of thefts at fitness centers across the country.

When police arrived to arrest her, the woman attempted to flee via a window in her home but the officers nonetheless succeeded in apprehending her.

It is thought that the woman would arrive at fitness centers claiming that she wanted to attend a trial class, and then, during the class, she would use one excuse or another to leave the room and steal personal belongings from the clothing of the class' participants.