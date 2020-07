09:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20 Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20 Funeral for drowned teen to be held at 1:30 p.m. today in Kedumim The funeral for Boaz Azulai, the 15-year-old boy who drowned in a well near Kedumim in Samaria, will be held today at half-past-one in the afternoon at the Kedumim cemetery. ► ◄ Last Briefs