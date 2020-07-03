Kim Jong-un: 'Far-sighted leadership' has defeated virus in N. Korea

Speaking at a politburo meeting yesterday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country had "prevented the inroad of the malignant virus and maintained a stable situation," the BBC reports.

North Korea closed its borders and placed thousands of people in isolation half a year ago already. Now the regime is claiming that there are currently no active virus cases within North Korea's borders, a claim that experts are not taking seriously.

At the meeting, Kim said that he had "analyzed in detail the six month-long national emergency anti-epidemic work," and that the "far-sighted leadership of the Party Central Committee" was responsible for the country's successful handling of the crisis.