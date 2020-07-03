Smotrich congratulates new residents of Ma'alot Halhul

MK Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has sent his congratulations to the new residents of Ma'alot Halhul which was established last night, on ground between Kiryat Arba and Gush Etzion.

"I would like to offer all my encouragement to the core of families who have ascended to the land in the new settlement of Ma'alot Halhul, a settlement which creates a continuity of settlement between Kiryat Arba and Gush Etzion," Smotrich said. "I call on the Prime Minister to enable these new residents to remain there, and to encourage their settlement and not allow [Defense Minister] Gantz and the left-wingers in the government to establish their preferred policies."