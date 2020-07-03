Forecast: Heatwave today, cooler on Shabbat and next week

Today: Temperatures will rise; conditions will be hot and dry on high ground and in the interior of the country and along the coastal plain. Extreme heatwave conditions will prevail in most parts of the country.

Shabbat: Partially cloudy to clear. Temperatures will drop on high ground and in the interior of the country, and heatwave conditions will relent.

Sunday: Partially cloudy to clear. An additional slight drop in temperatures, mostly on high ground and in the interior of the country.

Monday: Partially cloudy to clear, with no significant change in temperatures.