17,479 Japanese with dementia went missing last year, 245 not found

Hundreds of people suffering from dementia who went missing in Japan last year have still not been found, the country's National Police Agency has announced.

The Telegraph notes that a record 17,479 Japanese suffering from dementia went missing in 2019, and that 245 of them are still unaccounted for. Most of the elderly who go missing are found within a week, but four of the missing people were found more than two years later, and several hundreds are found dead, mostly from traffic accidents.

More than 28% of Japan's population are over 65, and the figure is set to rise to 35% within the next 20 years, with estimates that around five percent of the population will be suffering from dementia within the next decade.