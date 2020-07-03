|
07:58
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20
Nesher mayor: We won't enforce the new restrictions
The mayor of Nesher, Ro'i Levi, tweeted this morning on the new coronavirus regulations that come into force today.
"Nesher's municipal inspectors will not be taking part in this 'festival' of destruction of our economy. They will only be enforcing the wearing of face masks and social distancing," he wrote. "These new restrictions are a death sentence for businesses and damage the livelihoods of hundreds of our residents."
Last Briefs