Prof. Grotto: We're breaking the chains of contagion

Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry Professor Itamar Grotto told Galei Tzahal this morning that, "I think that there has been great improvement in the way in which we are breaking the chains of contagion of this virus. All the same, with such a large number of people infected, it is impossible to entirely break the chains of infection."

Grotto added that, "Around five percent of those tested are diagnosed with coronavirus. At the previous peak of the virus, we had a rate of around seven-and-a-half percent."