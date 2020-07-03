Hamas claims to have uncovered Israel-funded gang operating in Gaza

According to a report in Yisrael Hayom, Hamas' Interior Ministry in Gaza announced yesterday evening that, "In the context of their operations to combat attempts by Israel and its agents to infiltrate among us, our security forces have succeeded in uncovering a gang of [Israeli sympathizers] working to sabotage our resistance work."

The announcement added that, "In recent days, our security forces identified suspicious activities conducted by a number of people. We conducted intensive interrogations and took other steps to monitor these people's activities, culminating in their arrest. We also confiscated various technological equipment that the gang was using, along with a sum of money that they had received as payment for their services, from Israel."