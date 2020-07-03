|
06:57
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20
Trump: Rise in COVID-19 cases is because our testing is so good
US President Donald Trump on Thursday commented on the recent surge in cases of coronavirus in the country.
“There is a rise in Coronavirus cases because our testing is so massive and so good, far bigger and better than any other country. This is great news, but even better news is that death, and the death rate, is DOWN. Also, younger people, who get better much easier and faster!” he tweeted.
Last Briefs