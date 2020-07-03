Report: Switzerland offers to mediate between Israel and PA

Switzerland is offering to mediate between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) by holding a diplomatic summit, in which the sides will try to resolve the disagreements regarding the sovereignty crisis and resume negotiations between the parties on the basis of the Trump deal, the Yediot Aharonot newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga, who is leading the initiative, has spoken to President Reuven Rivlin and PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, and two weeks ago also spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah II.