Tamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20
Texas Governor issues mask order
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a statewide mask order. The order means every Texan is required to wear a mask or facial covering when out in public. According to the governor, the order applies to all counties in the state with more than 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases