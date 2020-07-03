Fatah military wing: We're ready to carry out attacks

Abu Yusuf, commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, the military wing of the Fatah movement headed by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Thursday welcomed the remarks of Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub, who said the "occupation" is now considered an "enemy" and there will be no restrictions on the fight against it.

Speaking to the Hamas-affiliated Al-Risala website, Abu Yusuf said that the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades want to see these words translated into actions, including military resistance (i.e. terrorist attacks).