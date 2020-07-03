Fauci: We're not going in the right direction

The US top infectious disease expert said on Thursday he is growing increasingly concerned with the number of coronavirus infections in the United States as cases grow at an unprecedented rate even after months of lockdowns, The Hill reports.

Speaking a day after the country confirmed more than 50,000 new cases of coronavirus in a single 24-hour period, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said younger people are now accounting for a much greater share of the pandemic.