News BriefsTamuz 11, 5780 , 03/07/20
Bolsonaro: I will veto bill regulating fake news
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he would veto a bill regulating fake news if it comes to his desk from Congress in its present shape.
The bill was passed by the Senate on Tuesday but has returned to the lower chamber to approve changes. Facebook, Twitter and Google have jointly criticized the bill as a serious threat to privacy by requiring social media account holders to provide an identity document and a cellphone number for verification purposes when registering.
