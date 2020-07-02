Petah Tikva mayor: 'Corona is spreading, keep distances, wear masks'

Mayor of Petah Tikva Rami Greenberg has called upon city residents to diligently adhere to Health Ministry guidelines as the number of coronavirus cases surges.

"Unfortunately, the coronavirus is also spreading in our city," Greenberg said, "We need to stringently follow Health Ministry measures to prevent contagion that would bring more illness and serious economic consequences.

"You need to keep proper distances and wear a mask at all times. It saves lives. Don't try to be too smart," Greenberg added.