22:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Lies, slander, distortions, false narratives - and our future A battle is taking place between those who use facts to inform the public and the forces who present lies to undermine public trust and destroy America.Op-ed. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs