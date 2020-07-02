Head of business leadership group warns against economic shutdown

Head of Israel's Business Leadership group Dubi Amitay expressed deep concern today about the possibility of another economic shutdown.

"We are very disturbed by the rise in morbidity, but the closure of the economy is out of the question. Economic death is the same as medical death and we must learn a lesson from the mistakes made during the first corona wave," Amitay said.

''An tsunami is still ahead of us. This September repayment will be demanded on deferred loans of about NIS 6.5 billion. Where will this money come from?" Amitay asked.

''Treasury plans so far have failed and this is exactly the right time, as the Prime Minister has said, to change the battle plan! If we do not do this properly, the economy will blow up in our face," Amitay warned.