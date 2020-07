22:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 ME intel official: 'Explosive device damaged Iran nuclear facility' A Middle East intelligence official told the New York Times that an explosion today at the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran was casued by an explosiive device buried inside the facility. ► ◄ Last Briefs