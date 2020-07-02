|
22:15
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
John Bolton warns a second Trump term could endanger Israel
Former National Security Advisor in the Trump administration John Bolton has warned against the consequences of a second term in office for President Trump.
"On several occasions, Trump expressed interest in talking to the Iranian leaders. I'm sure they would be willing to do that just as the North Korean leader was willing to do the same. It's a great way for these leaders to buy time without changing their policy," Bolton said.
