Head of synagogoue organization understands 20 worshiper restriction

The head of the Wordlwide Organization of Synagogues and the rabbi of Young Israel of Ramat Gan Shmuel Slotki supports the government's decision on limiting synagogue atttendance to 20 worshipers.

"This evening's decision is completely understandable. Synagogue mnagers must immediately prepare for the upcoming Sabbath in order to comply with the new guidelines," Slotki said. "It will be necessary to implement outdoor services as well.

"Worshipers must adhere to all MInistry of Health guidlines," he added.