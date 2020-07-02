MK Natali Bennett slams government for lack of covid-19 preparedness

Knesset member Naftali Bennett (Yamina) has slammed the government for its lack of preparedness amidst a surge in new covid-19 cases.

Bennett laid out his plan for dealing with the current crisis. "We need to recruit 2,500 students and train them to investigate new cases," Bennett advised.

"We must also increase the volume of tests to 100,000 per day and effectively isolate those who test positive to break the chains of infection without shutting down the State of Israel even while returning a livelihood to all citizens."