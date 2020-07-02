New corona surge leads to restrictions on public gatherings

New restrictions on public gatherings are now in place after a corona cabinet meeting on the continuing surge of covid-19 cases.

Public gatherings including synagogue worship are now restricted to 20 people, The number of people allowed at weddings, as well as at banquet halls, bars and clubs will be limited to 50 people .

At the last minute, restaurants received an exception from the new occupancy restrictions thanks to staunch opposition from Finance Minister Israel Katz who argued that such a step would constitute a severe blow to the restaurant industry.