Knesset member says Ashdod covid-19 patients should be in hotels

Knesset member Yisrael Eichler (Torah Judaism party) while visiting Ashdod declared his disappointment with how covid-19 patients were being handled in the city.

"The closure is ineffective," Eichler said. "The patients must be taken to hotels This is the only way to disrupt the chain of infection."

Ashdod is a coastal city and Israel's major port, with 60% of all imported goods coming through it. Ashdod is Israel's sixth largest city with a population of 225,000 and is situated 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of Tel Aviv.