Min.of Health: 'Idea of IDF taking control of corona is pure politics'

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein lashed out at Defense Minister Benny Gantz's request to hand over to the IDF responsibility for the fight against the coronavirus.

"The Home Front Command and IDF officers and soldiers are our dear partners," Edelstein said, "but when I see proclamations about the need to transfer powers from the Ministry of Health to the Defense Ministry, this is not about mutual responsibility. It's pure politics at the expense of Israeli citizens," Edelstein concluded.