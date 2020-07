19:39 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Report: Netanyahu threatens to call for new elections Kann News reports that during a corona cabinet meeting earlier today, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu became furious at the Blue and White Ministers. "Politics is being done," he fulminated. "Continuing like this will lead to only one place," the implication being that he would call for another round of elections. ► ◄ Last Briefs