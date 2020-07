19:30 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Corona in Bat-Yam: 12 high school seniors diagnosed with covid-19 Twelve high school seniors (12th grade students) have been diagnosed with covid-19. All 12th grade students at the school have now entered isolation at home. ► ◄ Last Briefs