Gantz backs Bennett: IDF should take charge in battle against covid-19

At a corona cabinet meeting Defense Minister Benny Gantz backed a proposal brought by MK Naftali Bennett (Yamina) to put the IDF Home Front in charge of the battle against covid-19.

"The battle against covid-19 must be carried out by the Home Front Command and the Ministry of Defense," Gantz said.

"The Home Front Command was born precisely to operate in situations like the one we are in now," Gantz added.

It should be noted that former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett had already demanded a few months ago that the IDF take charge in the corona fight, but Prime Minister Netanyahu refused to do so.