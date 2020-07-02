IDF eases beard-growing guidelines for religious soldiers

New guidelines for growing a beard have been adopted by the IDF. The authority for granting exemptions to the general restriction on growing beards has been transferred from the adjutancy to brigade commanders.

Exemptions that allow beard-growing will be reviewed annually, however, to make sure that those growing beards are doing so for strictly religious reasons.

The changes in beard-growing policy were lauded by Rabbi Colonel Eyal Krim, Chief Rabbi of the IDF.