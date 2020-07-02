|
Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
Wear a mask: Police embark on extensive enforcement operation
The police have embarked on an extensive operation around the country to enforce compliance with emergency regulations specified in the public health directive.
Large police forces will focus on banquet halls, clubs and other crowded entertainment venues. The operation will continue throughout the weekend.
Police will enter businesses to ensure regulation compliance and prevention of mass infection. Violations of the regulations will be addressed through warnings, fines, and confiscation of business licenses.
