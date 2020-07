17:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Spirituality Needs Strong Body Spirituality Needs Body Builders (Hukat 2020) Read more Baruch Gordon considers why the Red Heifer is mentioned at the end of the 40 years in the desert, instead of in Leviticus. Hint: It has to do with body building, not going to the bathroom, and - you guessed it - the Land of Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs