Pres. Rivlin: 'As long as our sons are held in Gaza, we will not rest'

President Reuven Rivlin spoke at a memorial service honoring soldiers who fell in the Protective Edge campaign exactly six years ago.

"As long as our sons are held in Gaza, we will not rest," Rivlin declared in reference to the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul that are being held by Hamas in Gaza,

"We stand beside the families gathered here with love, share in your pain and promise - we are with you and we do not forget," Rivlin concluded in addressing all the families of those who gave their lives in the battles of Protective Edge.