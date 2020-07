17:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 PA: Anyone who cooperates with Israel 'should be shot' Read more PA, Fatah officials declare that anyone who has any dealings with Israel is 'traitor' who deserves the death penalty. ► ◄ Last Briefs