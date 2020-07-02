|
Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
New IDF drone unit maps hidden enemy terrain
A new IDF drone unit has carried out hundreds of surveillance missions in recent months accumulating battlefront and battlefield data that integrates intelligence gathering with geo-visual information.
The IDF's biggest challenge is the hidden enemy operating underground. State-of-the-art technology allows the drones in combination with satellite mapping to determine where and how IDF forces could best be deployed in a confrontation with this hidden enemy.
