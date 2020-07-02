Left-wing MK rebukes Arab Mk's for Hamas video conference call

Former defense minister and current Knesset member Moshe Ya'alon, a leader of the left-wing Yesh Atid party, has issued a rare rebuke of Arab Knesset members following a meeting of Arab Joint List party chariman Ayman Odeh with Hamas terrorists in a video conference call.

"Your participation in a conference call with the enemy does not contribute to the integration of Israeli Arabs into society," Ya'alon lamented.