Former MK compares Netanyahu's admirerers to Stalin's

Following the disappointment of many Israelis on Netanyahu's failure to apply sovereignty on July 1st as he once promised, former Knesset member Aryeh Elad reacted on 103FM to the prime minister's failure to take action in this matter.

"I have to say something to all Netanyahu admirers who were confident yesterday that he would declare sovereignty and now try to explain what happened. This blind admiration is that of a personality cult. It's how Stalin was loved. I have no remedy for turning a person into God," Eldad said.