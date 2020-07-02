MK Keti Shitrit demands covid-19 ban on MK Odeh who visited Ramallah

Knesset member Keti Shitrit (Likud) has demanded that the Knesset sergeant-at-arms ban Arab Joint List party chariman Ayman Odeh from entering the Knesset building after his visit to Ramallah to participate in a conference call with Hamas terrorist leaders.

"According to Health Ministry guidelines, anyone staying in Palestinian Authority areas is required to enter home isolation for fourteen days," Shitrit said.

Sheetrit called on the sergeant-at-arms to investigate the case and, in accordance with the Ministry of Health's instructions regarding the corona virus, prevent the entry of Odeh into the Knesset building.

It should be noted that other Knesset members have called for Odeh's outright expulsion from the Knesset following his meeting with Hamas.